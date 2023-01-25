Brigida “Bea” Chargualaf Guerrero, familian “Gualafon”, of Canada, Barrigada, died Jan. 22 at the age of 71. Rosary and mass are being offered at 5:30 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1:30 p.m. followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Brigida Chargualaf Guerrero
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Complaint: Woman tried to sell gas from stolen car to buy meth
- Two men arrested on gun, drug charges
- Mall purse snatching under investigation
- Carrera civil trial against Kandit set for February
- Center official on war game: Guam and Taiwan 'frighteningly entangled'
- Man allegedly said he would 'chop' up pregnant woman
- 3 charged in attempt to smuggle meth into prison
- Huge turnout for United job fair
- Suspect charged with strangling woman
- Stone resigns as chief of fire department
Images
Videos
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
The Work Zone
- Jerry Roberts
I came across an article that listed a number of ideas from some smart, successful people. I’m attracted by writing like that, and I usually f… Read moreThree ideas for a better 2023
- David Sablan
Life is a gift from God. We should nurture and cherish it and live it to its fullest in accordance with God’s laws. Read moreLife is a gift from God
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In