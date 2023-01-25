Brigida “Bea” Chargualaf Guerrero, familian “Gualafon”, of Canada, Barrigada, died Jan. 22 at the age of 71. Rosary and mass are being offered at 5:30 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1:30 p.m. followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

Tags

Load entries