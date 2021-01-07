Brigida Garrido Quitugua Aguilar, also known as “Bea” and “Be’dang,” familian Carabao–Kaleru/Man’nok, of Dededo, died Dec. 22, 2020 at the age of 77. Last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.  

Tags

Load entries