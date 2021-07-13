Brigida S. Tadifa, of Dededo, died July 6 at the age of 65. Nightly Mass is being offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, lower level, Dededo, until July 16 at 6 p.m. weekdays. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. July 20 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, upper level, Dededo. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

