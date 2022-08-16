Brigida Yamanaka Quenga

Brigida Yamanaka Quenga

Brigida “Auntie Dang"/ "Auntie Brid”,Yamanaka Quenga, of Chalan Pago, died August 11 at the age of 80. Mass of Intention is being said at 6 p.m. from Monday – Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot and will end on August 20. Last respects will be held from 9 - 11 a.m. September 9 at ADA’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot. Burial will follow at Tiguag Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.

Tags

Load entries