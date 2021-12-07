Brittany Francisca Jackson Flores, also known as “Brittany Francisca Jackson Sanchez" and “Britt-Britt,” of Pågat, Mangilao, formerly of Humåtak, died Nov. 13 at the age of 27. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Dec. 11 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. 

