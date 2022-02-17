Bruce Leo Caisido

Bruce Leo Caisido

Bruce Leo Caisido, of Yona, died Feb. 2 at the age of 40. Last respects will be at 9 a.m. Feb. 19 at St. Paul Assembly in Harmon. Services will follow at 1 p.m. Private cremation to follow at Our Lady of Peace in Windward Hills, Yona.

Load entries