Bryan Jake Heflin died Nov. 24 at the age of 32. Mass of intention is being offered at 5 p.m. weekdays (except Thursday), at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and at 10 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held from 9 - 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago, followed by interment at Vicente Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

