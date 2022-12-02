Bryan Jake Heflin died Nov. 24 at the age of 32. Mass of intention is being offered at 5 p.m. weekdays (except Thursday), at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and at 10 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held from 9 - 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago, followed by interment at Vicente Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.
Bryan Jake Heflin
- Vanessa Wills
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Complaint: Suspect strikes man for spending too much time at family's Thanksgiving
- Family searching for missing father
- Terlaje: Indictment 'shattered' public image
- Restaurant employees rescue 3 swimmers
- Man allegedly threatened to burn woman alive, harmed their children
- AG-elect Moylan withdraws from pending court cases
- Raffle winner receives new car
- Complaint: Man suspected in blaze after not getting cigarette
- Barnett to lead with open mind and open-door policy
- DOC: Policies followed during stabbing death
Images
Videos
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
Life is Dulce
- Dulce Amor Imbo
Many hands make light work. This saying was heard frequently during my tenure as a Guam Green Growth Conservation Corps member. It highlighted… Read moreSustainability needs community
- Frankie T. Lujan
Why does Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and her administration continue to ignore the health, welfare and well-being of the residents living in the So… Read moreBuild hospital in the South
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In