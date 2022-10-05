Buddy Javellana Cabanero, of Tamuning, died September 26 at the age of 88. Mass of intention is being offered at 5:30 p.m. followed by mass on the weekends at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, in Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. October 28 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tamuning, followed by private cremation.
Buddy Javellana Cabanero
