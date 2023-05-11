Buenalyn Biscocho Velesrubio, of Mangilao, passed away May 5 at the age of 61. Rosary is being prayed at 5:30 p.m. nightly except for May 13 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. May 16 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at noon at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica, Hagåtña. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

