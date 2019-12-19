C. Joy Ambrosio Harris, fondly known as “Joy Harris,” formerly of Dededo, residing in Mongmong, died Dec. 10 at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is being offered at BJ and Sara’s residence at 207 Chalan Santa Maria, Santa Ana Subdivision, Dededo. Last respects for Joy will be held from 9-11:15 a.m. Dec. 21 at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
