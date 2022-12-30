Calvin Mark Topasna Hernandez, Familian Bo, of Sinajana, died Dec. 24 at the age of 29. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. except Sunday at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Piti. Mass will be at 9 a.m. and will end on Jan. 1. Last respects will be held from 9 – 11:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Piti. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial will follow at Tiguag Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.

