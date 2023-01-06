Calvin Mark Topasna Hernandez, of Sinajana, died Dec. 24 at the age of 29. Last respects will be held from 9 – 11:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Piti. Burial will follow at Tiguag Cemetery, Nimitz Hill.

Tags

Load entries