Camilo 'Milo" S. Orzame, of Perez Acres, Yigo, died on March 23 at the age of 59. Private funeral and cremation services are being held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens and Crematorium in Windward Hills, Yona. A memorial Mass in celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
