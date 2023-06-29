Candido “Candy” Babauta Taman, of Saipan, resided in Toto, passed away June 23 at the age of 87. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 5 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Cremation service to follow.
