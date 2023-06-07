Caridad “Caring"/"Mama Dear"/"Tita Nene” Viray Balasta, of Baza Gardens, Yona passed at the age of 84. Last respects will be held from 8–10 a.m. June 13 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Church, Yona followed by interment at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills.

