Carl “Booch"/"Buchi” D.B. Santos, of Mangilao, died April 27 at the age of 45. Last respects will be held from 8-11:20 a.m. June 4 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

