Carl Duenas Hagen, “Familian Oting”, of Barrigada Heights, died on Nov. 4, at the age of 48. Mass is being prayed nightly at 6 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning and will end on Nov. 12. Viewing and last respects may be paid on Nov. 18 from 9:30 -11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Private cremation services to follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills-Yona.

