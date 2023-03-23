Carl Ken Oreo Reyes (Boboy/Lito), of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died March 18 at the age of 40. Mass of Intentions are being prayed at 6 a.m. & 6 p.m. Daily (Holy Week Thursday & Friday No Mass) at Sta. Barbara Church, Dededo, 6:30 a.m. Monday-Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:45 a.m. March 30 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Cremation services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

