Carl Ken Oreo Reyes (Boboy/Lito), of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died March 18 at the age of 40. Mass of Intentions are being prayed at 6 a.m. & 6 p.m. Daily (Holy Week Thursday & Friday No Mass) at Sta. Barbara Church, Dededo, 6:30 a.m. Monday-Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:45 a.m. March 30 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Cremation services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Carl Ken Oreo Reyes
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man suspected of dealing drugs, arrested
- 'If I can’t spend it, then why give it to me?'
- Unauthorized use of credit card alleged
- Warrant leads to new charges against felon
- Andersen Air Force Base general relieved of duty
- Docomo restoring its services after ‘cybersecurity incident’
- Car reported stolen from GPO found on Kmart rooftop
- ‘Hit piece directed to the wrong person’
- Officials suspend search for missing male free diver, 31
- Man allegedly strikes woman with his cane
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
- Ron McNinch
Over the years, we have studied the most important policy concerns on Guam. Generally, the top five concerns include education, economy/jobs, … Read moreElected leaders can’t always tinker
- William Vetarbo
(Saturday's) article about school safety concerns was upsetting. The unacceptable condition in Guam schools has been an ongoing issue for decades. Read moreSafety concerns in Guam’s public schools
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In