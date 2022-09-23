Carl “Harv/Flea” Peter Perez, of Mangilao, died Sept. 20 at the age of 53. Nightly rosary is offered at 5:30 p.m. and Mass of Intention is offered at 5 p.m. from Monday–Friday, with rosary offered at 4:30 p.m. and Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, ending Sept. 29, at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Sept. 30 at the Father Duenas Chapel in Mangilao. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Cremation will follow after Mass.

