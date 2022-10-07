Carla Leah Castro Ramirez, of Sinajana, died October 2 at the age of 51.
Mass of intentions will be said at 6 p.m. Monday - Fridays (except Thursdays), at 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 a.m. Sundays at St. Jude Catholic Church in Sinajana. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. - noon October 22 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada (across Revenue & Taxation). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. October 24 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Sinajana. Interment Services will be held immediately thereafter at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills-Yona.
