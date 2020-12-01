Carlito "Lito" Marzan, of Dededo, died on Nov. 26 at the age of 61. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 6 p.m. through Zoom. Please contact the family for the login information. Viewing and last respects may be paid on Dec. 9 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

