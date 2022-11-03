Carlito Salvador Ubungen, of Yigo, died Oct. 29 at the age of 60. Mass followed by Rosary is being offered at 6 p.m. nightly from Monday-Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Santa Barbara Church (upper-level), Dededo. Last day of Mass and Rosary is Nov. 6. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 1, 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Funeral Services will take place in Santa Rita, Pampanga, Philippines.

Tags

Load entries