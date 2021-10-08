Carlito Tesorero Yebra

Carlito Tesorero Yebra

Carlito “Lito” Tesorero Yebra, of Yigo, died Sept. 27 at the age of 74. Last respects will be held from 9-11:15 a.m. Oct. 14 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Cremation will follow.

