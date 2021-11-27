Carlos Taitano San Agustin, of Toto, died Nov. 17 at the age of 82. Nightly masses are being said at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto until Dec. 16. Mass for a Christian Burial will be held at noon Dec. 16 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

