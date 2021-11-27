Carlos Taitano San Agustin, of Toto, died Nov. 17 at the age of 82. Nightly masses are being said at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto until Dec. 16. Mass for a Christian Burial will be held at noon Dec. 16 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Should Guam keep the mask mandate?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Students could receive more P-EBT benefits
- Board: Nurses allege coercion to alter records
- Indictment: Deported man attempts to enter Guam
- Man says meth made him molest child, 12
- Man, 64, sentenced to 5 years in sexual assaults on 2 teen girls
- GPD: Toddler in car during drug transaction
- GPD investigating staff officer for alleged misconduct
- Governor changes mind, Black Friday a holiday
- Autopsy performed on doctor who was stabbed to death
- Sinajana disturbance leads to drug arrest
Images
Videos
- +2
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration is pursuing a plan – which has been talked about in the government of Guam for years – to somehow prov… Read more
INSIGHTS
- By Fran Hezel
On Guam today there are close to a thousand people in lockup. In other words, folks currently residing at the Department of Corrections, deten… Read more
- By Patricia Long Diego
The most wonderful time of year is fast approaching! It’s nearly Thanksgiving Day and I humbly request your favorable publication consideratio… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In