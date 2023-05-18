Carly "Lei' Lei'" Lei' Shell Afaisen Aguon, of Inålahan, passed away May 9 at the age of 18. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. May 27 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Inålahan. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon and will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Inålahan.

Tags

Load entries