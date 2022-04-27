Carmelita “Carmen” Ann Torre, of Agafa Gumas, Yigo, died April 15 at the age of 61. Mass of Intention will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 6 a.m. Sunday at the Santa Bernadita Catholic Chapel, Agafa Gumas, Yigo. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

