Carmelita Lujan Cruz Topasna, better known as "Karmin" (Queen of Hearts), familian Indo/Paz, of Dededo, died Dec. 20 at the age of 62. Rosary is being prayed strictly for the immediate family at the family's residence nightly at 7 p.m., everyone else who may want to join in prayer may do so via Zoom. Last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 31 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow. For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow COVID-19 guidelines with the use of face masks and social distancing.

Tags

Load entries