Carmelita Lujan Cruz Topasna, better known as "Karmin" (Queen of Hearts), familian Indo/Paz, of Dededo, died Dec. 20 at the age of 62. Rosary is being prayed strictly for the immediate family at the family's residence nightly at 7 p.m., everyone else who may want to join in prayer may do so via Zoom. Last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 31 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow. For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow COVID-19 guidelines with the use of face masks and social distancing.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Christmas star' visible tonight for first time in 800 years
- Judge to DOC: ‘Excuse me? You are just simply sorry?’
- Former airman facing trial in child rape case requests release, alleges jail abuse
- 6 indicted in separate child molestation cases
- Retired fire captain released from jail
- Man accused of attempted rape denies charges
- Ex-fire captain arrested on sexual assault charges
- $2M in Guam tax refunds, $2.9M in EIP in the mail
- Former JFK student files sexual abuse lawsuit
- Teen faces murder charges after elderly victim dies in hammer attack
Images
Videos
- +2
This is going to be a Christmas Day like no other. Read more
Helping Your Child Succeed
- Elizabeth Hamilton
Whether it is a traditional story or a new one, all families can make reading aloud part of their holiday tradition. So turn off the televisio… Read more
- By Scott Wade
Of all the holidays, this one, this one called Christmas, is perhaps the one that touches the most. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In