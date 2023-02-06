Carmelita “Carmen"/"Mame'" Marie Cruz Leon Guerrero, familian “Coho/Alimasac”, of Tumon, died Jan. 14 at the age of 62. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and at 9 a.m. Sunday at Blessed Diego Luis de San Vitores Church, Tumon. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. - noon Jan. 28 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Private cremation services to follow.

