Carmelita “Carmen"/"Mame" Marie Cruz Leon Guerrero, familian “Coho/Alimasac”, of Tumon, died Jan. 14 at the age of 62. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. on weekdays, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and at 9 a.m. Sunday at Blessed Diego Luis de San Vitores Church in Tumon. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Private cremation services to follow.
Carmelita Marie Cruz Leon Guerrero
