Carmelita Moscoso Santos, also known as “Lita” of Wusstig, Dededo, died Aug. 27 at the age of 84. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 9. Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street, entrance to Guam Memorial Park, in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. 

