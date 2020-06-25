Carmelita O. Laher, of Dededo, died on June 23 at the age of 81. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10-11 a.m. on June 27 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

