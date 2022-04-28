Carmelita Pepa Lumagui, of Dededo, died April 22 at the age of 89. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m. to noon May 12 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Piti. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Veteran's Cemetery, Piti.

