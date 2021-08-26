Carmelita Valencia Salalila, of Chalan Pago and formerly of Dededo, died on Aug. 21 at the age of 68. Private cremation will be at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Nguyen: Vaccine order 'needs to be rescinded'
- Complaint: Bank robbery suspect had a meal next door, waited for police, then hailed a cab
- Governor: The unvaccinated will be under a restriction of movement
- Duo wanted in Harmon shooting
- Guam man faces life in prison for sexual abuse of child
- Former school finance officer to take plea deal in theft
- ‘I want my husband to rest in peace’
- Police find man with multiple stab and burn wounds in Dededo
- Governor amends latest executive order, patrons need only say they have taken at least the first dose
- DRT preps to have All RISE applications available Sept. 1 at various locations
Images
Videos
79% of Guam's age-eligible residents are vaccinated. This means sweeping COVID-19 restrictions are unnecessary
Seventeen months is a long time for the governor to continue to manage the pandemic based on extension upon extension of pandemic emergency de… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
On the wall of my office, I have a framed "Wizard of Id" cartoon. The stable manager is taking applications for a stable hand to shovel manure… Read more
- Teri Untalan
Senators: I wrote to you previously, in private, to seek relief. The public health emergency declaration must cease. I now know that your cons… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In