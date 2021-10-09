Carmelyn Jean San Nicolas Flores, of Malojloj, died Oct. 1 at the age of 51. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at the family residence. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 20 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1:30 p.m. at San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries