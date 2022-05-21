Carmen A. Bungcayao, of Toto, died May 18 at the age of 97. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 2 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- From addict to degree with honors, GCC grad shows recovery is possible
- ‘Please help me!’: 83-year-old Dededo mother alleges abuse; daughter denies it
- Three hospitalized in Dededo car crash
- Probationer, 2 others caught with illegal drugs
- Local police, military investigating case of missing woman
- Firing of emergency operations center director challenged; racial bias alleged
- Complaint: Woman threatened to kill kids with gun, sword
- Drug convict claims drug raid was illegal
- Missing military woman found safe
- Scant details following arrest of airport guard
Images
Videos
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
Insights
- Father Francis Hezel
Do you really believe that you’re in danger of losing your culture? Let me assure you that there is no way that will happen. Can you breathe w… Read more
- Colin Jones
I was interested to read Professor McNinch’s musings on the possibility of a law school in Guam. As a law professor residing in Guam, I though… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In