Carmen A. Bungcayao, of Toto, died May 18 at the age of 97. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 2 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

