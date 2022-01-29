Carmen "Mummie" Charfauros Arriola Pablo, of Mongmong, died Jan. 24 at the age of 86. Daily rosaries are at noon and 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Carmen Charfaros Arriola Pablo Noon Rosary: Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89772123036?pwd=UDM3a1BpbzBFRTV1cVR6YWxZcGQ4Zz09; Meeting ID: 897 7212 3036; Passcode: 01242022. Carmen Charfauros Arriola Pablo 7:30 p.m. Rosary: Join Zoom Meeting:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82162124428?pwd=Z1ZFOFUwRUY1T254N1dJazJoTVNaUT09; Meeting ID: 821 6212 4428; Passcode: 01242022. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 12 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church, Mongmong. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

