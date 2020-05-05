Carmen "Mané" Charfauros Nededog, familian “Encho” and “Atao,” of Agat, died May 1 at the age of 94. A private family funeral service will be held May 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor's chief of staff resigns
- Hunters, senators seek to allow hunting of wild pigs on military bases
- Mayor wishes motorists had helped toddler who tried to cross highway
- GovGuam billed $544K for 1 hotel for 2 weeks
- Six former COVID-19 patients test positive
- Permanent business closures begin
- DPHSS director: Unaware signature was used for hotel documents
- Air Force deploys bombers, airmen for deterrence missions
- Cool heads, teamwork foil robbery attempt at New Macheche Mart
- Hotels without contracts for quarantine
Images
Videos
On March 18, four of Guam's hotels that were having "cash flow" issues, because of the tourism industry's downturn, each received a letter ind… Read more
The Work Zone
- By Jerry Roberts
Have you ever heard of the term “compliance fatigue?” One interpretation is being tired of following all the rules which have been imposed on … Read more
- Ken Leon-Guerrero
Just as elected and appointed officials are agents of the people operating "our government" on our behalf, the members of the press are "our a… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In