Carmen Cristobal Leon Guerrero, of Tamuning, died Jan. 13 at the age of 69. Mass of Intention and rosary is being held at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning: 5:30 p.m. rosary and 6 p.m. Mass on Monday-Friday; 4:30 p.m. rosary and 5 p.m. Mass Saturday and Sunday. Last respects will be held at 9 a.m. on Jan. 25 at the Tamuning church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
