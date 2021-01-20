Carmen "Meng" Cruz Terlaje, familian Goodgohu, of Agat, died Jan. 15 at the age of 87. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 1 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Feb. 2 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Agat. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

