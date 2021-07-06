Carmen “Auntie Mame” Fegurgur Naputi, of Sinajana, formerly of Merizo, died on June 27 at the age of 86. Last respects will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. July 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony’s Church in Tamuning, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

