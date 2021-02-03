Carmen Leon Guerrero Pearson, Ph.D., fondly known as “Mamie," formerly of Sinajana and most recently from Las Vegas, Nevada, died Jan. 12 at the age of 77. Funeral service will be held Feb. 9 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona, with viewing from 9 a.m.-noon and interment at 12:15 p.m.

