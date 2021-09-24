Carmen Martinez Mesa, familian Kondingding/Chedu, of Leyang, Barrigada, died Sept. 15 at the age of 90. Mass of Intention is being held at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao from Sept. 17-28 as follows: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass Thursday); 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 15 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- $8.5M in Advance Child Tax Credit to be mailed
- 'It’s unexpected, it’s overwhelming’: Stranger pays for meal, family plans to pay it forward
- Suspicious-looking car parked at church leads to drug arrest
- Lock down Guam for a minimum of 14 days
- New business expands during challenging time
- Pair indicted on federal drug charges
- Vice speaker in Arizona hospital following ‘serious car accident’
- Storm Update (12:30 p.m.): Tropical storm warning now in effect; officials urge residents to take precautionary action
- GovGuam: 5 more pandemic deaths
- Family pet rescued after 40-foot fall off Maite cliff line
Images
Videos
This month that has yet to end has been rough for our island community. Read more
Insights
- By Fran Hezel
Last week’s column was on the lurking dangers that might be found in imports intended to make life better for us – the tree snake hidden in a … Read more
- Sammy Ahn
(Editor's note: This has been edited to correct this sentence: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already promulgated mul… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In