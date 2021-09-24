Carmen Martinez Mesa, familian Kondingding/Chedu, of Leyang, Barrigada, died Sept. 15 at the age of 90. Mass of Intention is being held at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao from Sept. 17-28 as follows: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass Thursday); 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 15 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

