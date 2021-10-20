Carmen “Katmin A’kin” / “Ma’me” / "Auntie Meng" Quintanilla Pinaula, of Agat, died on Oct. 13 at the age of 79. Nightly rosary is being held at 7 p.m. at the residence of Richard R. and Vick P. Manglona: 304 Blas Street, Barrigada. Last respects for Carmen will be held on Oct. 26 from 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang – Barrigada. On Oct. 29, Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
