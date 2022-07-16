Carmen “Mame” Sahagon San Nicolas, of Malojloj, died July 7 at the age of 68. Nightly rosary is being said at 7 p.m. at 245C Westbrook St. in Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at San Isidro Catholic Church in Malojloj, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
