Carmen “Mame” Sahagon San Nicolas, of Malojloj, died July 7 at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Sept. 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Isidro Catholic Church in Malojloj, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
