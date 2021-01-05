Carmen Santos Shimizu San Agustin of Dededo, died Dec. 23, 2020 at the age of 84. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. on Jan. 14 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. Public Health guidelines will be strictly enforced. Condolences may be emailed to carmensanagustinfamily@gmail.com or mailed to Joe T. San Agustin, 170 Iglesia Circle, Dededo, GU 96929.

