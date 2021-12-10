Carmen “Mamè” Taitingfong Pocaigue, familian Pozita, of Yona, died Nov. 9 at the age of 75. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

