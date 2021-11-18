Carmen “Mamè” Taitingfong Pocaigue, familian Pozita, of Yona, died on Nov. 9 at the age of 75. Last respects will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao at noon, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
