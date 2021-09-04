Carolyn "Carol” Certeza Perez , familian “Chedo”, of Yigo, died on Aug. 28. Mass of Intention is being offered until Sept. 5 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, in Yigo: Monday thru Saturday at 6 p.m.; all masses on Sunday. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. on Sept. 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo, followed by interment at Pigo Cemetery in Anigua.
