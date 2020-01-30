Carpetolina Boado Calleja, also known as “Lily,” of Dededo, died Jan. 27 at the age of 97. Mass of Intention is being held at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (lower level) followed by the rosary; 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper level) followed by the rosary. Last respects will be held from 9-10:15 a.m. Feb. 7 at the Dededo church's upper level. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
